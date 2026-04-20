Financial Literacy Month: Answers to top money questions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - April is Financial Literacy Month, and CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins QC Life to answer common money questions.

She says retirement savings goals depend on your spending now and later, whether you’ll have a pension, and if you’ll work part-time. An online retirement calculator can help you estimate and adjust. She also explains compounding, which can grow savings over time but can also make debt more expensive. And she breaks down target-date funds as an easy way to start investing, while encouraging people to compare fees against low-cost index funds.

Catch her regularly on CBS Mornings and the CBS Evening News.

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