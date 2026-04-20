Hallmark brings derby season romance to Churchill Downs in “Kentucky Roses”

QC Life host Jana Angel gets a behind-the-scenes look at the new Hallmark movie "Kentucky Roses" in a conversation with two of the stars.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With the Kentucky Derby just around the corner, all eyes are turning to Churchill Downs where history, tradition, and the iconic blanket of red roses set the scene for one of the biggest days in sports and style. Now, that legendary setting gets the Hallmark treatment in the new movie “Kentucky Roses”, filmed on location and inspired by the spirit of Derby season.

QC Life host Jana Angel sat down with the stars to talk about bringing Hallmark magic to the home of the Derby. They say the story leans into what makes Churchill Downs so memorable, while following a character at a crossroads and navigating a layered love story. The movie highlights the challenge of making bold choices, chasing dreams, and staying true to your own journey.

The cast also shared that filming on location helped make the movie feel as authentic as possible, with the team committed to telling the best, most realistic story they could.

“Kentucky Roses” premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

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