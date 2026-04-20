Mindset reset: Tools to recalibrate your thinking

Mindset coach Yolanda Belser shares how to do a “Check Up From the Neck Up,” along with practical tips to clear mental clutter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Yolanda Belser, CPLC mindset coach and transformational architect joins QC Life to guide viewers through a mindset reset. Her focus is helping people recalibrate their thinking so they can navigate life’s challenges with more clarity, confidence, and resilience.

One of her go-to reminders is a Check Up From the Neck Up a daily mental check-in to make sure your thoughts are aligned with how you want to live. She also shares the formula CTxA = M: conscious thought × action = manifestation. What you consistently think influences what you do and that energy shows up in your life, for better or worse.

Starting today, replace negative thoughts on purpose because it can take 12 positive thoughts to override a negative one.

To learn more, visit womenwhowantitnow.com and follow @womenwhowantitnow and @coachy2_yolanda.

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