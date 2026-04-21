Blumenthal Arts’ next Broadway season brings “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Phantom,” and “Oh Mary!” to Charlotte

Production photo from "The Phantom of the Opera."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Blumenthal Arts has announced their 2026-2027 Broadway season with eight new shows along with four extras.

From tales as old as time to new Tony Award-winning shows, the season, which kicks off in November of this year, includes classics like “Phantom of the Opera” and the highly anticipated Charlotte premiere of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

The shows will head to either Belk Theater or the Knight Theater, both located in Uptown Charlotte.

Here’s a look at the upcoming PNC Broadway Lights Series:

Dirty Dancing – November 3-8, 2026

Death Becomes Her – February 9-14, 2027

Peter Pan Goes Wrong – April 20-May 2, 2027

Buena Vista Social Club – June 15-20, 2027

Phantom of the Opera – July 7-18, 2027

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – August 10-15, 2027

Beauty and the Beast – September 7-12, 2027.

Oh, Mary! – March 16-28, 2027

Along with those shows, four fan favorites make their return in Broadway Extras:

ADVERTISEMENT

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical – November 27-29, 2026

The Wiz – May 7-9, 2027

Heathers: The Musical – June 29-July 4, 2027

Jersey Boys – July 30-August 1, 2027

A preview of the upcoming season with interviews with creatives from the shows, along with past Blumey Award winners, can be found on their YouTube channel.

Head to BlumenthalArts.org for more information on the upcoming season and subscriptions.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.