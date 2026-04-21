Don’t wait on student loans: Consolidated Planning shares a payoff game plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Consolidated Planning says the biggest mistake student loan borrowers are making right now is doing nothing. With major changes ahead including a new student loan repayment plan launching July 1, 2026, it’s more important than ever to understand your options and make a plan.

No single strategy fits everyone, which is why Consolidated Planning starts with a diagnostic test to provide clarity and show borrowers their results. From there, they walk clients through forecasts with multiple repayment scenarios, looking at the full financial picture and identifying ways to accelerate payoff when possible.

To learn more, contact Michael.Acosta@cplanning.com, call 704-237-6559, or visit cplanning.com.

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