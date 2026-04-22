9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: April 24-26, 2026

(From L) Denver Milord as 'Peter', Christopher Mowod as 'Reg', Claire DeJean as 'Diana', and Emilie Kouatchou as 'Holly' in the First National Tour of Stereophonic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - “Stereophonic,” ‘Tawba Walk Arts & Music Festival and Tuck Fest at the Whitewater Center.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of April 24-26, 2026:

Tuck Fest (Whitewater Center), Friday to Sunday: Over 40,000 adventurers will make the trek to the Whitewater Center for a weekend known as Tuck Fest. Celebrating the outdoor lifestyle, guests participate in races and competitions, while enjoying live music from local bands, daily yoga, clinics and a vendor village. Returning for its 13th year, the festival allows people to experience the best of what the Whitewater Center has to offer in a community gathering unique to Charlotte. Admission is free. Guests can pay a one-time registration fee to participate in any/all races or competitions.

NRHA Four-Wide Nationals (zMAX Dragway), Friday to Sunday: The NRHA is back on the track for the Carolina Nationals. Competitors from Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car compete against each other in foursomes for an exciting day of racing. Each ticket is also a pit pass, so take advantage and get up close and personal with your favorite drivers and cars. Single day tickets and weekend passes are available.

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Elizabeth 8K (Elizabeth Ave.), Saturday 8 a.m.: Celebrating its 40th race, the Elizabeth 8K returns for its scenic route through the charming and historic neighborhood. Kicking off and ending on the tree-lined streets of Elizabeth, the Charlotte tradition has been a favorite for runners for its beautiful views and family-friendly atmosphere. Proceeds benefit the Elizabeth Community Association and TreesCharlotte. Registration is $67.98.

Charlotte Brunch Festival (The Boardwalk at The Shoppes at University Place), Saturday noon to 4 p.m.: For the seventh year, the best meal of the week is getting the festival treatment. From pancakes to mimosas, delight in gourmet bites for purchase, art installations, live music and vendors for an unforgettable brunch experience. 21 and over only. Proceeds benefit Zealous Empowering Nurturer.

Garibaldi Festival (Stowe Park, Belmont), Saturday noon to 7 p.m.: Celebrate the art, music and local culture of Belmont with the annual Garibaldi Festival. Stowe Park and the surrounding neighborhoods transform into an open-air gallery and market filled with color, music and food trucks. Go behind-the-easel and watch artists create works of art in real time at the annual plein air painting competition. Catch live music on the main stage with performances by the Bailey Marie Band and The Parks Brothers. Admission is free.

‘Tawba Walk Arts & Music Festival (Downtown Cornelius), Saturday 2 to 8 p.m.: Experience the best that Lake Norman has to offer at the annual ‘Tawba Walk Arts & Music Festival. You can rock out to live bands across two stages, shop around the market with over 100 vendors, grab a bite from the best food trucks in town, and the kids can play at either of the two kid zones filled with inflatables and activities. Admission is free.

Charlotte Checkers (Bojangles Coliseum), Saturday 7 p.m.: It’s game two of the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs and the Charlotte Checkers are in their eighth consecutive trip to the postseason. The Checkers are facing off against the sixth-seed Springfield Thunderbirds. Tickets start at $31.90.

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Charlotte Taco Week (various locations), through Sunday: Tacos aren’t just for Tuesday, there’s a whole week celebrating local flavors with Charlotte Taco Week. Through Sunday, check out participating restaurants with a $4 specialty taco including at Comal Taco Co, Taco Mama, SouthBound and more. Download the taco passport on the website and try them all. Don’t forget to put in your vote for this year’s best taco. Who will it be? You decide!

Stereophonic (Knight Theater), final weekend: It was Broadway’s most Tony Award-winning show of the year, as well as the most Tony nominated play of all time. “Stereophonic” is making its Charlotte debut this weekend. Audiences are invited into a 1976 music studio to watch an up-and-coming rock band record an album – and the ups and downs that come with being close to superstardom. Featuring the music of Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, “Stereophonic” is an intimate and immersive experience unlike any Broadway show you’ve seen before. Tickets start at $46.58.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

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