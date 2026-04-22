Gaston County Public Health Summit highlights social drivers of health

The third annual Gaston County Public Health Summit brings the community together to explore root causes of health outcomes and resources for overall wellness.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Krystle White, Manager of Health Equity Outcomes in Gaston County joins QC Life to invite the community to the 2026 Gaston County Public Health Summit. This year’s focus is on the social drivers of health, the underlying factors that influence overall wellness.

Social drivers include access to healthy food, safe places to exercise, and physical, mental, and emotional health resources. The goal is to get to the root of what impacts health outcomes, and to highlight the powerful connection between mental health and physical health.

The summit takes place Wednesday, April 29th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Gastonia Conference Center. It’s designed as a collective experience, and everyone is invited, including community members with lived experiences, medical professionals, and those working in mental health.

To learn more and register, visit the website.

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