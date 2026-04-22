Growing with gratitude

This gratitude journal makes journaling simple, with prompts and affirmations that help you reflect and reconnect with yourself.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Stephanie Padrón, founder of With Mucho Amor LLC, joins QC Life to share the story behind You Grow Girl - a space designed to support personal development, authenticity, and meaningful connection, while helping people reconnect with themselves.

With a background in psychology, Stephanie created a gratitude journal filled with prompts and affirmations after wanting to gift something that could truly fit her family’s different ages, lifestyles, and needs. Journaling can help reset your mind, and practicing gratitude, especially while navigating grief can be a powerful way to focus on the positive things you still have.

To learn more, visit www.naturallystephpv.com and follow @NaturallyStephPV.

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