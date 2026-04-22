The Charlotte Checkers are back in the playoffs and calling on fans to bring the energy, with new merch, great food, and good vibes.

Playoff hockey returns as the Charlotte Checkers hit the ice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Playoff hockey is back in the Queen City, and the Charlotte Checkers are calling on fans to bring the energy for puck drop at 7 p.m. on April 22 as they take on the Springfield Thunderbirds in a best-of-three series.

With a talented roster and a playoff atmosphere that always draws a big crowd, every seat is a good seat and there’s also new playoff merch for fans to grab.

Playoff hockey returns as the Charlotte Checkers hit the ice The Charlotte Checkers are back in the playoffs and calling on fans to bring the energy, with new merch, great food, and good vibes.

Adding to the fun is Checkers organist Jason Atkins, better known as Greazy Keys, who keeps the arena buzzing all game long. Fans can also try the Greazy Keys Cheeseburger - a double smash burger topped with bacon, caramelized onion, and garlic aioli.

Playoff hockey returns as the Charlotte Checkers hit the ice The Charlotte Checkers are back in the playoffs and calling on fans to bring the energy, with new merch, great food, and good vibes.

For tickets and info, visit charlottecheckers.com and follow @checkershockey.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.