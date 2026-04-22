Quick tips to calm itchy allergy eyes

An eye doctor shares simple do’s and don’ts to help relieve allergy irritation and know when it’s time to get checked out.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Dr. Caitlin Burwell, Doctor of Optometry with Visionworks Charlotte joins QC Life to share tips for easing eye irritation during allergy season.

First, don’t rub your eyes, and skip red-reducing drops, which can actually increase irritation and won’t relieve allergy symptoms. Instead, use preservative-free artificial tears or re-wetting drops to gently flush out pollen; they’re also safe to use with contacts.

If you experience pain, discharge, light sensitivity, or changes in vision, see your eye doctor to make sure it’s not something more serious than allergies.

To help prevent symptoms, Dr. Burwell recommends four simple steps:

Wear sunglasses to help block pollen

Wash your hands regularly

Use a cold compress to reduce itching and inflammation

Use an anti-allergy eye drop

Scheduling an eye exam can help you find what works best for your eyes. To learn more, visit www.visionworks.com and follow @visionworks.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.