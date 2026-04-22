Recycle right in Mecklenburg County

Learn the difference between curbside recycling and enhanced recycling so you can recycle the right items in the right place.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Jeff Smithberger, Solid Waste Director for Mecklenburg County, joins QC Life to encourage residents to Recycle Right by knowing what can go where. When you think of recycling, you may picture what you place in your bin at home, but in Mecklenburg County there are actually two types of recycling: curbside (at-home) recycling and enhanced recycling available at all Mecklenburg County Staffed Recycling Centers.

Curbside recycling is limited to a short list of basics, including plastic bottles and jugs with necks, cardboard and boxboard, empty metal cans, glass bottles and jars, paper items like magazines and junk mail, and milk and juice cartons.

Enhanced recycling accepts many additional materials such as electronics and TVs, appliances, books and bicycles, white rigid foam, medical items like wheelchairs and walkers, clothing and textiles, solar panels, food scraps, wooden furniture, and shredded paper.

To learn more visit www.wipeoutwaste.com.

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