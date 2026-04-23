Design mistakes making homes look outdated in 2026

CBB Design Firm shares simple updates like mixing textures, layering lighting and sizing rugs correctly to give your home a refreshed look.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Colleen Bute Bennett, founder and principal designer of CBB Design Firm, joins QC Life to share the five things that can make a home feel outdated in 2026 and what to do instead.

First, skip full matching furniture sets and mix materials and textures so your space feels collected, not decorated. Next, don’t rely on a single overhead light; layer your lighting with lamps, sconces, and even candles to create warmth and depth.

Watch for floating furniture caused by rugs that are too small and choose a rug that anchors the room, with at least the front legs of furniture on it. Another common issue is too many small accessories, so edit and group pieces for a cleaner, more intentional look. Finally, underscaled artwork can shrink a room visually, so go bigger than you think and hang art at eye level or slightly higher for more impact.

To learn more visit cbbdesignfirm.com and follow @cbbdesignfirm.

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