The Greener Apple offers easy eco-friendly swaps for everyday living

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Lee Rathers owner of The Greener Apple joins QC Life to to talk about simple ways to reduce waste. The Greener Apple is a vegan and eco-friendly goods shop located inside Book Buyers Used Bookstore in the Eastway Crossing Shopping Center.

The shop carries a wide variety of cruelty-free products, including body care, home goods, toys, cleaning essentials, and pet supplies. The store focuses on reusable, plastic-free items, with some options that are even compostable.

With growing concerns about plastic use and the toxicity of certain body care and cleaning products, The Greener Apple also curates easy, non-toxic swaps that feel approachable for everyday life. For Earth Day, start with just one plant-based meal, noting research shows it can be one of the highest-impact daily changes for reducing emissions, land use, and water use. Change doesn’t have to be perfect, it just has to start small and build from there.

To learn more, visit thegreenerapple.com and follow @greenerapple on Instagram.

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