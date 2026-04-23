Probiotic-packed snacks the whole family will love

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s all about making healthy choices simple for busy families, like keeping a tray of pre-cut veggies with dip in the fridge for an easy grab-and-go snack after school. When it comes to supporting growing bodies, nutrition matters at every stage, and dairy can be an easy way to add key nutrients to everyday meals.

Lifeway Kefir is a tart, tangy cultured milk that’s easy to use in everyday recipes and packed with key nutrients like protein, calcium, and vitamin D. It’s also rich in probiotics, with 12 live and active cultures in every cup.

For simple ways to incorporate Kefir, try overnight oats with blueberries and almonds, or lemon poppyseed muffins made with kefir to support gut and immune health.

For more Kefir recipes visit lifewaykefir.com. You can also find Kefir at your local Harris Teeter.

To learn more about dairy from local NC farms visit thedairyalliance.com and for family nutrition tips visit bewelltable.com, and follow @bewelltable.

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