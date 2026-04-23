Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte to host ‘Sport a Shirt’ campaign at Knights game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte are encouraging people to “Sport a Shirt” at next week’s Charlotte Knights game.

Charlotte’s Ronald McDonald House is hosting its “Sport a Shirt” campaign on Friday, May 1. People who purchased t-shirts and donated to the campaign were encouraged to attend the Charlotte Knights game at Truist Field on May 1 to “wear your why.”

The Knights game will kick off at 7:04 p.m., with QC Life host Jorge Andres throwing the first pitch!

The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness of the nonprofit’s mission, and to fundraise at least $200,000 to go toward its services. The $200,000 goal would go toward “1,538 nights of comfort, care, and support for families staying at Ronald McDonald House,” according to the nonprofit.

As of April 23, the Ronald McDonald House in Charlotte had raised over $181,000.

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Online t-shirt sales had closed for the fundraising campaign, as of this publication. Donations could still be made to the cause on the Ronald McDonald House website here.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte work to “provide essential services that remove barriers” to help families with children who need health care. Learn more about the nonprofit and its work on their website here.

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