Charlotte’s Met Gala-inspired Mint to Be returns to the Mint Museum

Celebrate art and fashion at Mint to Be, where guests are invited to dress like a work of art and experience a live runway competition.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Professor Perrine DeShield-Jenkins, known as Professor P, is bringing Charlotte’s own Met Gala–themed experience back for a second year with Mint to Be: The Feminine Body as Costume Art at the Mint Museum Uptown.

The event invites guests to treat the body as a canvas, with a dress code that encourages everyone to show up as their favorite work of art. New this year is a runway competition sponsored by Advancial, featuring 19 designers competing for a $1,000 prize, with winners chosen by a panel of judges and audience voting. VIP guests will receive guaranteed runway seating and complimentary champagne.

Guests will also get the first look at The Feminine Form, a new exhibit curated by Professor P that highlights more than a dozen local Charlotte artists from marginalized communities. The exhibit will remain on view at the Mint for a month, through June 2, and attendees can explore additional Mint Museum exhibits during the event. As guests arrive, the Mint Steps will be activated with photographers and media, encouraging attendees to make a grand entrance up the stairs.

Mint to Be takes place Friday, May 1, continuing Professor P’s mission to localize the Met Gala spirit each year and spotlight the creativity thriving in Charlotte and beyond.

To learn more and for tickets visit minttobeclt.eventbrite.com and follow @minttobeclt and @perrinedeshield.

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