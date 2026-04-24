Group Chat Girlies brings the group chat to the stage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Skylar Schock and Carol Tyner are the co-creators of Group Chat Girlies, a live comedy and conversation show with a weekly newsletter. Each show blends stand-up comedy, interactive segments, and the kind of honest, unfiltered topics that usually live in the group chat. Throughout the night, Skylar and Carol spill the tea, share recommendations, unpack pop culture, and bring the audience into the conversation.

One of their favorite parts of the show is the Hot Takes and Burning Questions segment, where audience members can submit questions anonymously for the group to weigh in on. Some are light and hilarious, while others get more personal and real, creating the perfect mix of comedy, honesty, and community.

If you can’t make it in person, Group Chat Girlies also keeps the conversation going with a newsletter every Sunday, featuring recaps, recommendations, and what they’re chatting about that week.

To learn more and see tour dates visit groupchatgirlies.com and follow their Instagram and Substack.

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