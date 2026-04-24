Learning the basics of pottery

The Little Studio is celebrating its first annual Open Studio Event on May 2nd with live wheel throwing, hand-building and raku firing demos.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - James Carlevatti founder of The Little Studio joins QC Life to talk about hosting the first annual Open Studio Event and Pottery Sale, inviting the community to stop by, watch live demos, and learn more about the process. While the studio has expanded over the past few years, the mission has stayed the same: keep a small-scale, student-first mindset that prioritizes the art and craft of pottery with a quality over quantity approach.

The Little Studio offers a range of ways to get started or build your skills, including private pottery wheel classes, hand-building events and wheel workshops, an Intro to Pottery course (five sessions), 8-week pottery classes, and youth summer camps.

The Open Studio Event is Saturday, May 2nd and guests can expect hand-building, wheel throwing, and raku firing demonstrations, plus a live band, food truck, coffee cart, and plenty of pottery talk throughout the day.

To learn more visit www.thelittlestudioclt.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.