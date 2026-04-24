Join Of Good Nature on Friday, April 24th at The Music Yard for a groovy festival style event with music, food and art.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte is getting a fresh dose of feel-good music this Earth Day season with Of Good Nature, a high-energy local band led by Cam Brown. Known for blending rock, funk, soul, and world music, the group delivers a live show built for dancing and good vibes.

To celebrate Earth Day and the arrival of spring, Of Good Nature is hosting their own festival-style event Friday, April 24 at 6 p.m. at The Music Yard in South End. Expect a full night of groovy music, vendors, food and drinks, plus live art by Makayla Binter. The party keeps going with an after party inside at 11 p.m., featuring DJs and house music.

Local band throws an Earth Day fest in South End Join Of Good Nature on Friday, April 24th at The Music Yard for a groovy festival style event with music, food and art.

The band is also marking the day with a new release, dropping their latest single “Good Life (Reggae Remix)”. Sponsorship proceeds from the event will be donated to Nourish Up’s Harvest Haul program. The first 25 people at the door will score a free Earth Day t-shirt and sticker.

To learn more visit www.ofgoodnature.com and follow @ofgoodnature.

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