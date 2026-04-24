Second Chance Giveaway: Repurpose design materials for your next project

Envision Charlotte’s Second Chance Giveaway lets the community pick up donated design materials, perfect for creatives, educators, and DIY projects.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Amy Aussieker, Executive Director of Envision Charlotte, joins QC Life to invite you to the annual Second Chance Giveaway. This is an event dedicated to keeping new, high-quality design materials out of landfills by giving the community a chance to repurpose them for new projects.

Local interior design firms and contractors donate last year’s samples, perfect for individuals, artists, educators, and anyone with a creative eye. Available materials include fabric and upholstery swatches, carpet and flooring samples, tile and stone, paint and wallpaper, and wood and trim pieces.

The event takes place Saturday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early access begins at 8:30 a.m. with a $20 donation, and the early access ticket link can be found in the Innovation Barn Instagram bio.

Food and drinks will be available throughout the day: mimosas and espresso martinis from 8 to 11 a.m., and hot dogs and brats from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more visit www.innovationbarnclt.com.

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