Antagonist invites guests to unplug and connect

Coffee by day and cocktails by night, Antagonist creates a bar experience where phones go into bags so guests can be fully present and enjoy the conversation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Antagonist transforms from a coffee shop by morning into a cocktail bar at night, creating a space designed for people to truly be present together. In the evening, the cocktails become the star of the show, with the bar as the stage in a theater-style setup where tables are close to encourage conversation.

Starting at 5 p.m., guests are asked to place their phones in lockable bags so they can unplug and stay in the moment. Antagonist is intentionally going against the mainstream, prioritizing connection and experience over screen time for a night out that feels genuinely different.

Located in South End at 2025 Cleveland Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203. To learn more and make reservations visit www.antagonistclt.com.

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