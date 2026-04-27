Behind the kicks: Inside the Rockettes auditions

QC Life host Jana Angel spent the day in NYC with the Radio City Rockettes for a behind-the-scenes look at the auditions for the 2026 Christmas Spectacular.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Everything you see on the Radio City Music Hall stage in December starts months earlier in April. QC Life host Jana Angel flew to New York City to spend the day with the legendary Radio City Rockettes, getting an inside look at the audition process for the 2026 Christmas Spectacular.

Fresh off celebrating their 100-year milestone last year, the Rockettes are stepping into their next century of legacy, still known around the world for their precision, power, and signature eye-high kicks.

This year’s auditions drew major interest, with more than 1,000 dancers registering from 43 states and 20 countries. All came with the same dream: earning a spot in one of the most iconic dance lines in entertainment.

Julie Branam, “Christmas Spectacular” choreographer said they are looking for dancers who bring confidence, an innate joy for performing, and the ability to push through nerves and shine. The Rockettes also value representation, wanting audiences everywhere to see themselves reflected on stage and feel connected to the show.

To every dancer chasing that Rockettes dream: The QC Crew is wishing you the best of luck!

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