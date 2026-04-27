Rocking for the next generation

We Rock Charlotte is an organization that grows the local music community through lessons and events that make music more accessible for everyone.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Brit Swider, Executive Director and Krystle Baller, Creative Director of We Rock Charlotte join QC Life to share how We Rock CLT keeps music going year-round. They offer music lessons, kids and adult programming, and opportunities that build collaboration, confidence, and new skills.

We Rock Charlotte is hosting a Gear Sale and All-Ages Show on April 25th with everything from guitars and drum kits to pedals up for grabs plus a live lineup happening at the same time. It’s a fun way to support local music while making instruments and experiences more accessible for the community.

We Rock CLT hosts events throughout the year, so come out, support their programs, and keep local music thriving - whether that’s by attending an event, volunteering, or donating. Learn more at www.werockclt.org and follow @werockclt.

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