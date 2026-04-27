Support Ronald McDonald House families at the Charlotte Knights game

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte provides lodging, meals, and a supportive community when families need it most.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte (RMHC) keeps families close while their child receives medical care by easing everyday burdens so parents can focus on healing.

Through three core programs—the Ronald McDonald House (a home away from home near the hospital), the Family Room (rest and comfort inside the hospital), and the Hospitality Cart (snacks and essentials delivered to a child’s bedside), RMHC provides lodging, meals, and a supportive community when families need it most.

RMHC is inviting the community to rally around its Sport A Shirt campaign. Supporters can donate or purchase a $15 t-shirt to sport on one collective Wear Day, which will be celebrated at the Charlotte Knights game on Friday, May 1.

Viewers can give today using QC Life Host Jorge Andres QR code, and are also encouraged to attend the game, stop by the RMHC table, pick up a shirt, and show support.

To learn more visit rmhclt.org and follow @RMHCLT.

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