Wedding season etiquette: Simple tips to be the best guest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Wedding season is here, and with it comes plenty of etiquette questions. Aimee Symington, CEO of Finesse Worldwide and an international etiquette expert, joins QC Life to share easy ways to show up respectfully and stress-free.

Her biggest ceremony reminder: be present, keep cell phones put away, and let the photographer and videographer do their job. Before the big day, RSVP by the deadline and update the couple ASAP if plans change; and remember, the names on the invitation are the only people invited.

For gifts, cash is great and if there’s a registry, choose from it (even if you can’t attend, it’s still proper to send a gift). Guests should follow the couple’s wishes, dress for the venue/time/formality, and never wear white. If you’re giving a toast, tailor it to what the couple wants funny or sentimental, long or short.

Learn more at www.finesseworldwide.com.

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