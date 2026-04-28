Hotdog-Apalooza with Vic the Chili Man

Taste four specialty hot dogs at Hotdog-apalooza on May 16 at Lenny Boy Brewing, with live music, raffles, and proceeds benefiting Braeside Camp.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Vic Werany, retired Uptown hot dog slinger and local philanthropist joins QC Life to invite the community to Hotdog-apalooza!

The event is May 16th from 12-4 at Lenny Boy Brewing and features four specialty dogs inspired by his Uptown days, plus raffles, live music, and a full afternoon of fun for a great cause. Proceeds benefit Braeside Camp which creates a safe, fun, and educational summer camp experience.

Learn more at CLTbucketlist.com, follow @cltbucketlist, and grab tickets on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hotdog-apalooza-at-lenny-boy-brewing-tickets-1987935155564.

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