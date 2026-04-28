Panthers post-draft huddle with Atlas

Our analyst Atlas breaks down the NFL draft and why he thinks the Panthers can make a playoff run.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Panthers are the reigning NFC South champions, and fans are excited about what this season could bring. QC Life host Jorge Andres caught up with our good friend Atlas for a post-draft huddle.

Atlas says strong offensive line is everything for a team. He believes Carolina found some of the best value in this year’s draft, adding pieces that help right now while also setting the team up for the future. Atlas is optimistic the Panthers can be back in the playoffs this year.

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