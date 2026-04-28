Spring refresh your bathroom with EZ Pro Express

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Spring is the perfect time for a refresh and it’s even better with a pro. EZ Pro Express specializes in bathroom remodeling, with experienced, in-house crews who are trained by the company, so the job is done right the first time and you’ll always know who’s coming in and out of your home.

Most projects can be completed in as little as one day, and larger remodels typically take 3–4 days. Whether you want a spa-like walk-in shower or a clean, functional bathroom built to last for years, EZ Pro Express can help.

Call 980-431-4322 or visit ezproexpress.com to schedule an in-home consultation and explore design options. You can also visit one of their local showrooms to see their work in person. Scan the QR code to receive $1,000 off.

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