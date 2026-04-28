Zaxbys debuts Giant Chicken Finger Wraps

Only available through July 5, Zaxbys Giant Chicken Finger Wraps come in three bold flavors with fresh ingredients, making them a perfect meal on the go.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Zaxbys is rolling out a brand-new lineup of Giant Chicken Finger Wraps, available now through July 5. Choose three hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz or grilled chicken, then pick your flavor: Chicken Bacon Ranch, Asian Zensation, or Buffalo Blue.

They’re quick and convenient, but still filling - perfect with fries and a small drink. Grab one at your local Zaxbys, order online, use the Zaxbys app, or get it delivered through third-party delivery services.

To order online now visit www.zaxbys.com/promo/chicken-finger-wraps.

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