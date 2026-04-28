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Zaxbys debuts Giant Chicken Finger Wraps

Zaxbys Debuts Giant Chicken Finger Wraps Only available through July 5, Zaxbys Giant Chicken Finger Wraps come in three bold flavors with fresh ingredients, making them a perfect meal on the go.
By QC Life Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Zaxbys is rolling out a brand-new lineup of Giant Chicken Finger Wraps, available now through July 5. Choose three hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz or grilled chicken, then pick your flavor: Chicken Bacon Ranch, Asian Zensation, or Buffalo Blue.

They’re quick and convenient, but still filling - perfect with fries and a small drink. Grab one at your local Zaxbys, order online, use the Zaxbys app, or get it delivered through third-party delivery services.

To order online now visit www.zaxbys.com/promo/chicken-finger-wraps.

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