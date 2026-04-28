Zaxbys debuts Giant Chicken Finger Wraps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Zaxbys is rolling out a brand-new lineup of Giant Chicken Finger Wraps, available now through July 5. Choose three hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz or grilled chicken, then pick your flavor: Chicken Bacon Ranch, Asian Zensation, or Buffalo Blue.
They’re quick and convenient, but still filling - perfect with fries and a small drink. Grab one at your local Zaxbys, order online, use the Zaxbys app, or get it delivered through third-party delivery services.
To order online now visit www.zaxbys.com/promo/chicken-finger-wraps.
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