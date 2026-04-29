9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: May 1-3, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Kings Drive Art Walk, Chelsea Handler and two new Titanic exhibitions.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of May 1-3, 2026:

Kinky Boots (Belk Theater), Friday to Sunday: The Broadway classic is back in all its dazzling glory. From Cyndi Lauper’s Tony-winning score to those iconic red laced boots, relive the magic of “Kinky Boots” for one weekend only here in Charlotte. To save his family’s legacy and business, Charlie must work with Lola, a fabulous entertainer, to turn the factory around. Tickets start at $46.58.

Chelsea Handler (Ovens Auditorium), Friday 8 p.m.: The comedian and seven-time New Yorks Times best-selling author is ready to make Charlotte laugh. “The High and Mighty Tour” arrives at Ovens Auditorium this Friday. In this show, she’s sharing stories about her wild adventures in travel and dealing with family when it comes to politics, as well as her Tickets start at $70.23.

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Titanic: The Exhibition (Park Expo & Conference Center), opening Friday: After sold-out runs in Los Angeles, Chicago, Sydney and more, Titanic: The Exhibition is making its way to the Queen City. This interactive and immersive experience takes you back in time and into careful recreations of the ship’s interior where you’ll find artifacts and stories of the ship, as well as the guests on board that tragic night. Tickets start at $27.

South Carolina Strawberry Festival (Walter Elisha Park), Friday & Saturday: What’s sweeter than a strawberry in springtime? An entire festival dedicated to the luscious fruit. Just a short drive away in Historic Fort Mill, the annual South Carolina Strawberry Festival is a delicious destination ripe with berry fun activities, food and entertainment. Take a bite out of unique creations like strawberry pickles, deep fried strawberries and the famous strawberry ice cream. Admission is free, parking is $10 per vehicle.

Kings Drive Art Walk (Little Sugar Creek Greenway), Saturday & Sunday: Returning for its 16th year, the Kings Drive Art Walk takes over the Little Sugar Creek Greenway for a weekend of fine art and emerging artists. Walk along the scenic greenway as you discover handcrafted works by over 100 local artists from watercolors to photography, glasswork and more. Strolling musicians will fill the air with delightful sounds as you shop. The art walk is open at 11 a.m. each day, closing at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

Titanic Echoes from the Past (The Greenhouse), opening Saturday: If you’ve ever wanted to step into the Titanic, now is your chance. Titanic Echoes from the Past takes you on a journey into the mysteries of the ship in a virtual reality adventure 3,8000 meters beneath the surface of the Atlantic. From recreations of the sunken ship to the grand staircase in all its glory, see the ship like never before for a one-of-a-kind experience. Adult tickets are $32.50, and $27.50 for under 18.

AAPI Heritage Month 5K (Urban District Market), Saturday 9 a.m.: Celebrate Charlotte’s cultural diversity with the first Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month 5K. Run or walk around the XCLT greenway and the Cordelia Park with the race starting and ending at Urban District Market. Proceeds benefit OurBridge for Kids. Afterwards, enjoy a hearty meal at one of Urban District Market’s restaurants. You deserve it after a race. Registration is $20.

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Catawba Riverfest (McAdenville), Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: It’s a great day to be at the lake this Saturday for Catawba Riverfest. Enjoy live music from Elijah Ray, The Riverkeepers and Mucho Gumbo, a vendor and art fair, food trucks and craft beer, as well as kayak rentals. Stick around for the floating concert starting at 4:30 p.m. to hear John David Tice and Jason Moss and the Hosses. Admission is free.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration (Camp North End), Saturday 3 p.m.: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Boileryard at Camp North End. Enjoy the sounds of live mariachi and performances. Of course, no celebration is complete without authentic cuisine, so get ready to dine, drink and dance. Admission is free.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

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