Blumenthal Arts announces the upcoming Broadway Lights Season

From The Phantom of the Opera and Beauty and the Beast to Harry Potter, the new season brings a mix of iconic favorites and fresh Broadway hits to Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kristen Miranda, Chief Community Impact & Partnership Officer at Blumenthal Arts joins QC Life to preview the upcoming Broadway Season. Blumenthal Arts just announced the 2026-27 PNC Broadway Lights season, and it’s one of the most dynamic and recognizable lineups Charlotte has seen.

Some standouts include:

The 40th anniversary return of The Phantom of the Opera in a refreshed production

A reimagined Beauty and the Beast

The Charlotte premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The regional premier of Oh, Mary!

Buena Vista Social Club is coming right off its successful run on Broadway

Dirty Dancing and Death Becomes Her rounding out the season’s mix of nostalgia and new Broadway energy

Plus, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, which is a Charlotte exclusive production produced by Blumenthal Arts

Broadway Extras include: A Beautiful Noise, The Wiz, Heathers, and Jersey Boys.

Right now is the best time to secure your seat for these popular titles coming to Charlotte. Season packages run about $330 to $1,000+ for a seven-show package, with subscriber perks like priority access before single tickets, free date changes (up to 72 hours prior), show swaps, payment plans, early access to added tickets/new shows, and special season experiences.

To learn more visit blumenthalarts.org and follow @blumenthalarts.

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