Blumenthal Arts announces the upcoming Broadway Lights Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kristen Miranda, Chief Community Impact & Partnership Officer at Blumenthal Arts joins QC Life to preview the upcoming Broadway Season. Blumenthal Arts just announced the 2026-27 PNC Broadway Lights season, and it’s one of the most dynamic and recognizable lineups Charlotte has seen.
Some standouts include:
- The 40th anniversary return of The Phantom of the Opera in a refreshed production
- A reimagined Beauty and the Beast
- The Charlotte premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
- The regional premier of Oh, Mary!
- Buena Vista Social Club is coming right off its successful run on Broadway
- Dirty Dancing and Death Becomes Her rounding out the season’s mix of nostalgia and new Broadway energy
- Plus, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, which is a Charlotte exclusive production produced by Blumenthal Arts
Broadway Extras include: A Beautiful Noise, The Wiz, Heathers, and Jersey Boys.
Right now is the best time to secure your seat for these popular titles coming to Charlotte. Season packages run about $330 to $1,000+ for a seven-show package, with subscriber perks like priority access before single tickets, free date changes (up to 72 hours prior), show swaps, payment plans, early access to added tickets/new shows, and special season experiences.
To learn more visit blumenthalarts.org and follow @blumenthalarts.
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