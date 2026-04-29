CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Cider, Wine & Dine is the perfect excuse to escape to the mountains and kick off North Carolina Wine Month. Hendersonville’s annual Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend runs Thursday April 30th through Sunday, May 3rd with 11 venues hosting 40+ events across the area.

One of those venues is Souther Williams Vineyard, and owner Ken Parker joins QC Life to share what’s happening at his winery. Along with pouring award-winning wines, Souther Williams is featuring: guided hike-and-sip tours, scenic helicopter tours, live music Saturday and Sunday, and new-release wine flights.

Other wineries and cideries will also offer events like pairing dinners, bluegrass and barbecue, food trucks, and chocolate and wine pairings. To learn more visit visithendersonvillenc.org and follow @visithendersonvillenc.

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