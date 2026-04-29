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Front Porch market is thriving at FreeMoreWest

Front Porch market is thriving at FreeMoreWest Front Porch is back on May 2nd with its monthly lineup of local vendors, food, and community fun - now in FreeMoreWest.
By QC Life Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Front Porch is back for the season with a new home in FreeMoreWest. Hosted by Esther & Elsa, the monthly market features local small businesses, food, and fun.

Chief Retail Strategist Jordan Dollard joins QC Life and shares that the move from South End is a natural fit thanks to FreeMoreWest’s walkable vibe and strong mix of local spots. The first market last month drew thousands, and nearby Streetcar Bar + Bites is joining in with a market-day cocktail, the Front Porch Breeze.

The next Front Porch is on May 2nd from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. with ample parking available. To learn more visit estherandelsaretail.com/frontporchclt and follow @frontporchclt.

To learn more about Streetcar visit streetcarclt.com.

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