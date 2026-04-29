Front Porch market is thriving at FreeMoreWest

Front Porch is back on May 2nd with its monthly lineup of local vendors, food, and community fun - now in FreeMoreWest.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Front Porch is back for the season with a new home in FreeMoreWest. Hosted by Esther & Elsa, the monthly market features local small businesses, food, and fun.

Chief Retail Strategist Jordan Dollard joins QC Life and shares that the move from South End is a natural fit thanks to FreeMoreWest’s walkable vibe and strong mix of local spots. The first market last month drew thousands, and nearby Streetcar Bar + Bites is joining in with a market-day cocktail, the Front Porch Breeze.

The next Front Porch is on May 2nd from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. with ample parking available. To learn more visit estherandelsaretail.com/frontporchclt and follow @frontporchclt.

To learn more about Streetcar visit streetcarclt.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.