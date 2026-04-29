Mimosas and Meows

Mimosas & Meows is a family-friendly brunch fundraiser supporting Windsor Kittens on Sunday, May 17th.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Alex Holladay, Co-Founder and Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Program Leader, joins QC Life to invite the community to Mimosas & Meows!

This spring brunch fundraiser to support Windsor Kittens presented by Dentistry on Monroe, takes place Sunday, May 17 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. at Lower Left Brewing Company.

Early-bird tickets end Thursday, April 29. New this year: a VIP Kitten Experience, featuring 30 minutes of early entry with exclusive kitten playtime before the event begins.

This family-friendly event includes a catered buffet brunch, specialty drinks, raffle prizes, a TNR demonstration, and kitten appearances. Windsor Kittens is a foster-based rescue, and every dollar raised goes directly toward the kittens and their care.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit: www.windsorkittens.org.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.