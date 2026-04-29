Premier Endodontics of South Park helps save smiles with advanced root canal care

Premier Endodontics of South Park, led by Dr. Katie Kickertz, provides advanced, patient-focused root canal care to relieve pain and help save natural teeth.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Premier Endodontics of South Park is owned by Dr. Katie Kickertz and is a local, independently owned practice with an amazing team dedicated to patient care.

Dr. Kickertz is an endodontist, a dentist who completed additional years of specialty training focused on saving natural teeth through root canal treatment and root canal surgery. Premier Endodontics of South Park uses advanced technology to see inside the tooth before treatment which helps minimize discomfort and make the process easier before, during, and after.

Signs you may need a root canal include acute tooth pain, cold sensitivity, throbbing/pulsing, a persistent dull ache, swelling, or an abscess that can look like a pimple on the gums near the tooth.

To learn more, visit Endodonticsofsouthpark.com, call 980-423-1272, or stop by 6842 Carnegie Blvd, Suite 200, Charlotte, NC.

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