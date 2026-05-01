CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte musician and music educator Annie Haden joins QC Life to talk about the recent release of new original songs with Charlotte is Creative collaborators, the OneBand Project.

Originally from Washington, D.C., Annie has more than 25 years of training as a vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter, including an early career highlight as an Apollo Theater “Stars of Tomorrow” performer. After earning her degree from VCU and working in New York City, she shifted to music full time in 2023 and now plays solo gigs around Charlotte every weekend.

Annie Haden’s debut album highlights collaboration with Charlotte musicians Charlotte musician and educator Annie Haden talks songwriting, collaboration, and her newly released original songs.

Last year Annie raised $10,000 to create a debut album featuring exclusively Charlotte-based musicians and recording talent. Her first two singles, “The Magician” and “Hardly a Party,” are now streaming everywhere, with the full album expected later this year.

The community is invited to Charlotte is Creative’s OneBand Cinco de Mayo concert on May 5th. To learn more visit www.anniehaden.com and follow @annie.haden.

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