Flower Moon brings a chance to reset and embrace transformation

Take time to reflect on what’s holding you back, then let it go so you can step into new growth this season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Katelyn Lee, psychic medium, joins QC Life to talk about the Flower Moon. This is a time for deep transformation, meaningful change, and a chance to hit the reset button as we head into summer. She encourages viewers to reflect on what might be holding them back and what’s ready to bloom, because the Flower Moon has a way of revealing what’s been under the surface.

This moon also carries Scorpio energy, which supports subconscious exploration and personal growth, balanced by the grounded stability of Taurus. Together, it’s an invitation to stay rooted while doing the inner work that leads to real transformation - just like flowers pushing through and blooming.

To learn more or book a reading visit staywitchy.love and by following @staywitchy.

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