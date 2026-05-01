Dress in your Derby best for the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill’s 3rd annual Get Down & Derby on May 2nd - a party with a purpose benefiting local causes.

Get Down & Derby with the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Shannon Smith, president of the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill, and Amanda Cavanaugh, communications chair, invite the community to the club’s 3rd Annual Get Down & Derby with the WCRH on Saturday, May 2 from 4:30–7:30 p.m. The event takes place in the historic clubhouse at 607 Aiken Ave. in Rock Hill.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their Derby best for Best Hat and Best Bow Tie contests. Tickets are $75 and attendees can enjoy Derby-inspired food and cocktails including Mint Juleps, Derby Darlings (Oaks Lily), and Horseshoe Margaritas. Plus, there will be a 50/50 raffle, a live online auction, and a bigger race-day experience with the Derby broadcast on a big-screen TV.

Proceeds support the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill’s community impact, including Better Bound Book Store & Youth Development and Project LifeSaver through the York County Sheriff’s Association.

The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill is a nonprofit celebrating 86 years of service, with fundraising that benefits a wide range of local organizations, from arts groups to health and senior services.

Learn more at www.womansclubofrockhill.net and follow @womans.club.rock.hill.

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