Meet the drivers racing for Kannapolis-based Haas F1 team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte may be known for its NASCAR roots - but we actually have a faster connection right up the road in Kannapolis. That’s where Haas, the original American F1 team, does its behind-the-scenes work.

As the team heads to Miami, they’re sitting in a great position. Haas is currently sitting in a shocking 4th place in the team standings. For a smaller team, beating giants like Red Bull is a huge deal.

If you’ve never seen a race, the Miami Grand Prix is the perfect place to start. It’s loud, colorful, and features a home team that’s punching way above its weight class.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.