CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Our friends at Animal Care & Control need your help finding forever homes for pets in need. Dave Shrewsbury and an adorable kitten named Simon join QC Life to spotlight National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day and share easy ways to get involved.

You can visit the shelter to adopt, take a pet on a daycation to give them a break from kennel stress, try a staycation for a few days, or sign up for their foster programs. There are also opportunities to volunteer and donate, and the staff is always happy to answer questions and help you find the right fit including training resources and tips for introducing a new pet at home.

Learn more at AnimalCareCLT.org and follow @animals_clt.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.