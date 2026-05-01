The Perfect Match brings AI-powered singles night to Charlotte FC

The Perfect Match is bringing 100+ Charlotte singles together for the Charlotte FC game and an AI-powered matchmaking experience.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kacey Hutchins, founder and event organizer of The Perfect Match, and Sabrina McCauley, event co-host, join QC Life to preview the upcoming singles event.

The night starts with a pre-game at Clutch at 3 p.m., then the group heads to the stadium at 4:30 p.m. with 100+ Charlotte singles attending. Guests fill out a questionnaire, and AI-powered matchmaking calculates three matches for each person in the room.

The event will be on Saturday, May 9. Tickets are $52 and include the Charlotte FC match. The Perfect Match is designed to be fun and low-pressure. The event also includes surprises like Sir Minty handing out roses. For more, follow @singleanddating_clt. For Charlotte FC info, visit charlottefootballclub.com.

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