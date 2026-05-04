The Botanical House brings its signature flower cart to Mother’s Day brunch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel is hosting a special Mother’s Day Brunch designed to give moms a stress-free celebration. A standout addition to the brunch this year is The Botanical House bringing its signature flower cart. Lisa Bombard, owner of The Botanical House joins QC Life to preview the upcoming event.

Instead of grabbing a pre-made arrangement, families can visit the interactive bouquet bar and build a custom bouquet with a fresh mix of focal flowers, filler blooms, and greenery.

Guests can also expect a lavish brunch buffet featuring classic favorites, a complimentary glass of bubbles for each adult on arrival, and live music throughout the event. Complimentary valet parking is included for brunch guests. The all-inclusive experience is $95 per person, $40 for children ages 4–12, and free for children under 3.

To learn more about The Botanical House and where to find them at events around the city, visit www.the-botanical-house.com and follow @botanicalhouse_thecarolinas.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.