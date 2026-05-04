Plexaderm Mother’s Day special

Plexaderm visibly tightens skin for a more youthful look in as little as 10 minutes - try a 6-pack for just $14.95 with the Mother’s Day special.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Millions of people are choosing Plexaderm as a fast, affordable way to improve the look of aging skin - no surgery, no needles, and no downtime. This gentle, spot-applied serum is made with sensitive skin in mind and forms an invisible layer that temporarily firms and smooths for a noticeable, confidence-boosting effect that can last up to 10 hours, then washes off at night.

Try Plexaderm today with a special Mother’s Day offer: a trial 6-pack for $14.95 with free shipping, plus a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Order at plexadermtrial.com or call 800-810-0418.

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