A royal treat for Mother’s Day at The Ballantyne Hotel

Celebrate Mother’s Day at The Ballantyne with a Mommy and Princess/Prince Afternoon Tea experience for the whole family.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Ballantyne, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Charlotte, is celebrating Mother’s Day with a Mommy & Princess/Prince Afternoon Tea, a playful, family twist on the classic tea service. Taking place May 8–10 from 1–4 p.m., the themed experience invites kids (and grown-ups) to dress up, snap photos, and make memories in a royal inspired setting designed to honor moms.

Guests will enjoy a tiered tea service featuring savory finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, petite pastries, and themed sweets. There will be a curated selection of Rare Tea Company loose-leaf teas, served with detailed tasting notes and table-side steeping guidance. Some families also pair the tea with The Ballantyne’s Ballroom Mother’s Day Brunch.

The Mommy & Princess/Prince Afternoon Tea is $70 for adults and $35 for children 12 and under. Reservations are recommended and can be made at www.theballantynehotel.com.

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