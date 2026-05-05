9 things to do in Charlotte this Mother’s Day weekend: May 8-10, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Truist Championship returns home and festivals to celebrate mom.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of May 8-10, 2026:

Truist Championship (Quail Hollow Club), through Sunday: The biggest names in golf return to Charlotte for an epic weekend of golf. Returning to its home, Quail Hollow Club, after taking a hiatus due to the PGA Championship last year, the Truist Championship will also feature the return of Rory McIlroy to the PGA TOUR as well as over 70 pro players. Guests can expect new Charlotte-themed fan zones, new grandstands with better views, as well as new restaurants featuring even more local flavors. Grounds Access passes start at $54.

Matthews Summerfest (Stumptown Park), Friday and Saturday: Summerfest is back for its 18th year with rides, food and fun. Enjoy the live sounds of Jim Quick & Coastline, Remington Cartee, Motown Revue, Rock the 90s and more. Head to the carnival for those classic fair rides and games and shop at the vendor market for local finds. Summerfest is open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free.

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Mother’s Day Market (Commonwealth Plaza Midwood), Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Let’s celebrate mom with a pop-up market at Charlotte’s newest hotspot: Commonwealth. Find a curated marketplace to find the perfect gift for her, as well as live music, giveaways and photo opportunities. Admission is free.

Carolina Clay Matters Pottery Festival (Camp North End), Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Looking for new ways to decorate your home? Look no further than the Carolina Clay Matters Pottery Festival. You’ll find over 100 local artists with pottery for your kitchen, walls, garden and so much more. Come early for the best selection and a chance to chat with makers about their process. Admission is free.

Kaleidoscope Fest (Downtown Park Waxhaw), Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Every Mother’s Day weekend, the community of Waxhaw holds a spring festival featuring a wide variety of arts and cultures from around the world. Enjoy live music all day long at the main stage, get face painting or henna tattoos, or take part in the community art project. If you haven’t bought mom anything yet for Mother’s Day, now’s your chance to grab a last minute find from over 70 local vendors at the gift market featuring homemade designs, art and goods. Admission is free.

Charlotte Grilled Cheese Festival (South End Station Parking Lot), Saturday 1 to 4 p.m.: There is nothing more comforting than that gooey, melty cheese in between crispy bread, so why not have a whole festival dedicated to the almighty grilled cheese? Come hungry because guests can get unlimited samples during the festival with 19 sandwiches to choose from. Your ticket also includes two beverages, live music, a raffle ticket and more. Proceeds benefit AltruSpirit. Admission starts at $45.80.

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival (Ballantyne’s Backyard), Saturday 2 to 6 p.m.: Follow that sweet and smoky smell for some of the best barbeque in town. Returning for its 18th year, the Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival brings pitmasters from around the state slinging up big and bold flavors. Wash it all down with all-you-care-to-taste samples of the finest bourbons and beer. Your ticket includes a souvenir glass, plus live music and seminars. General admission starts at $39. Proceeds benefit Barrel Aged Charities.

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Best Dam Food Festival (Catawba Park), Saturday 2 to 10 p.m.: Food with a view? Sign us up. Catawba Park in Tega Cay will be rockin’ with live music and plenty of the best local food trucks. They’ve got something for every palate from tacos to pizzas and everything in between. Take your food to the main stage to hear Brandon Sluka, Jam Garden and Legends of New Country rock it out. It’s a jam by the dam you won’t want to miss. Admission is free.

Horizons of Khufu (Blume Studios), now open: Step into Ancient Egypt in Blume Studios’ latest adventure: Horizons of Khufu. Using the latest in virtual reality technology, Horizons of Khufu takes you on a journey in and around the Khufu pyramid. With up-close views of the pyramid, including spaces typically closed to the public, you’ll unearth the mysteries of Khufu and go back thousands of years to see one of the last remaining wonders of the world. Timed tickets start at $36.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

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