Celebrating fashions biggest night

Fashion designer and artist Will White discusses his recent exhibitions and his work showcased at the Mint Museum Uptown.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Will White is a fashion designer, artist, and event producer joining QC Life to share what is new in his Charlotte art and fashion world. Known for big shapes and bold volume, he leans into the costume element of design. Recently he had an exhibition in Charlotte SHOUT! and a special showing at the Mint to Be event inspired by the Met Gala theme of costume Art.

Will has a piece on display for everyone to see at the Mint Museum Uptown through the end of the May. Up next, his McColl Center Fellowship exhibition opens June 27, after months exploring sculpture and fiber art alongside five other local artists.

To learn more, visit thatwillwhite.com and follow @thatwillwhite.

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