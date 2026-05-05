Local craftsman creates handmade wooden toys

James Turner is 79 years old and spends most days in his workshop creating handmade wooden toys - find his work at upcoming local markets and festivals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For nearly half his life, James Turner has loved taking a simple piece of wood and turning it into something remarkable. At 79, he is still a kid at heart, and you will often find him in his basement workshop putting in a full day of work.

He spends up to eight hours a day in the shop, five to seven days a week, crafting wooden toys that bring him joy. Many days, he is making ten pieces at a time. You can find him at the Huntersville farmers market later this month, or later this year at the Lincolnton Apple Festival.

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