York County Council on Aging delivers meals and connection

The York County Council on Aging supports seniors in York and Chester counties with community meals, delivery services and activities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With food costs rising and many seniors living alone, cooking can become overwhelming, especially for those with limited mobility. The York County Council on Aging supports senior citizens across York and Chester counties with meal programs that provide both nutrition and connection.

Seniors can enjoy the congregate meals program at the senior center, where meals are paired with activities and social time, or the home-delivered meals program, which brings food directly to homebound residents each day.

Behind the scenes, dedicated kitchen staff starts at 5am to prepare hot, nutritious meals, serving more than 500 meals daily. For more rural areas, the Council delivers frozen meals once a week, ensuring consistent support across the region.

To qualify, seniors must be 60+ and meet assessment criteria. To learn more, call 803-327-6694 or visit YCCOA.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.