What to know before you go to the Truist Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life hosts Jana Angel and Jorge Andres are at Quail Hallow to share what you need to to know before you go to the Truist Championship. Fans will notice a reimagined tournament experience across the property highlighting local connections and celebrating the Queen City through food, retail, and storytelling.
One helpful new feature: a Smart Map powered by CPI Security, designed to make navigating the course easier. The golf will be top-tier: 72 of the best players in the world will compete Thursday-Sunday, making for an exciting week of championship-level play in Charlotte.
Local favorites will be part of the Truist Championship experience this year, including Noble Smoke, Sabor Latin Street Grill, and Two Scoops Creamery - a delicious showcase of the culture Charlotte is known for.
Behind the scenes, it takes a dedicated team working every day to keep Quail Hollow tournament-ready. The crew starts at 4am and maintains 242 acres from grass and trees to shrubs and flowers. Their pride, precision, and attention to detail are what make the course look and play its best day in and day out.
To learn more visit www.truistchampionship.com.
Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.