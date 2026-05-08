Carolina Clay Pottery Festival comes to Camp North End

The Carolina Clay Matters Guild brings more than 100 potters to Camp North End on May 9 for a day of handmade, functional ceramics, local makers, and coffee.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for a unique Mother’s Day gift, the Carolina Clay Matters Guild Pottery Festival is a great place to find something truly one-of-a-kind. The event brings together some of the region’s most talented artists to showcase their work, support one another, and celebrate the Carolinas deep ceramics tradition.

The festival takes place Saturday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Camp North End in the Ford Building (400 Camp Road). You’ll find more than 100 potters selling handmade pieces and many of them functional, (microwave and dishwasher safe) along with sculptors, local makers, and even Hex Coffee on site.

To learn more, visit carolinaclaymatters.org and follow @carolinaclaymatters.

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